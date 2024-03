Thane, Mar 1 (PTI) Three teen boys have gone missing from Srinagar area of Thane city, a police official said on Friday.

The three set out together from their homes in Shivaji Nagar on February 28 and have been untraceable since, the Srinagar police station official said.

"We have registered a kidnapping case since the boys are minors. Two are 15 years old and one is 14. Police teams have been formed to trace them," he added. PTI COR BNM