Three boys killed, one injured in lightning strike in MP

Dhar (MP), Jul 16 (PTI) Three boys were killed and one was injured in a lightning strike in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident occurred at Arjun Colony in Dhar city when a group of boys was playing under a tree, an official said.

The victims, Ganesh (11), Galiya (12) and Pankaj (15), were killed, and one boy sustained injuries, Dhar's Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Roshani Patidar said.

The injured child is undergoing treatment at a hospital, she said, adding that financial assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased. PTI COR ADU ARU