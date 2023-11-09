Three brothers attacked with butcher knife in southeast Delhi, one dead

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) A man was killed while two of his brothers sustained injuries in a knife attack in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said on Thursday.

Police said four men have been arrested over the attack, which occurred at Machhli Market at Govindpuri area Wednesday night.

According to police, the three brothers – identified as Mohammad Azad (28), Mohammad Irshad (25) and Mohammad Saddab (24) – slapped Shivam over a minor issue at Navjeewan Camp in Govindpuri at around 9.30 pm.

Shivam, after getting hurt, approached his friends Sunny alias Laalu and Saurabh, who were drinking alcohol at a nearby park. The trio along with one Junaid, attacked all three brothers with a butcher knife leaving them injured. All the accused fled from the scene.

By the time police reached the spot, Azad, Irshad and Saddab had been taken to AIIMS hospital where doctors declared Azad dead. His brothers were later admitted to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital.

Police said that they have arrested Junaid from Govindpuri while Shivam, Laalu and Saurabh were arrested from Dakshinpuri.

Police also said except Shivam, all three accused have a previous criminal record. Further interrogations were underway. PTI ALK ALK SKY SKY