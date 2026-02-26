Three brothers booked for mortgaging sold land to secure loans in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) Three brothers have been booked for allegedly mortgaging sold land to secure loans from two banks, police here said.

The accused, Ram Bahadur, Shiv Bahadur and Shyam Bahadur, allegedly pledged 0.104 hectare of land belonging to Jyoti Devi, a resident of Bhurra village under Koirona police station limits, through forged means to obtain bank loans, Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said.

According to the complaint, Devi, a deaf and mute woman, had purchased the land from the accused through a registered sale deed on December 3, 2021, for Rs 1 lakh.

Police said the accused allegedly mortgaged the same land at the State Bank of India, Koirona branch, on January 25, 2022, and later at the Varanasi District Cooperative Bank on January 19, 2024, to obtain loans, which were used for personal purposes.

Upon learning about the alleged fraud, Devi's father-in-law, Ram Raj Tiwari (75), had filed a complaint before the court of Judicial Magistrate (Second) Arijit Singh on October 9, 2025, Manglik said.

Following a hearing, the court on Wednesday directed registration of a case against the three brothers, Manglik said, adding that a probe has been initiated. PTI COR ABN APL