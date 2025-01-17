Three brothers externed by Thane cops for two years for indulging in criminal activities

Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) Three siblings were externed from Thane, Mumbai and Raigad limits for a period of two years for allegedly indulging in criminal activities, a senior police official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III-Kalyan) Atul Zende identified the three as Akash Gavli (33), Shyam Gavli (34) and Navnath Gavli (28).

"They were indulging in criminal activities in Kolsewadi police station limits for a long time and the cases against them include that of attempt to murder, assault, illegal possession of weapons etc. They have been externed for a period of two years from Thane, Mumbai and Raigad limits," the DCP told reporters.

They have been lodged in a jail in Satara, he added. PTI COR BNM