Three brothers held over fake complaint of highway robbery

Palghar, Sep 20 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested three brothers for trying to misappropriate Rs 3 lakh by making false claims of a highway robbery, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

One of the accused, Mahendra Gurjar (35), filed a complaint with the Valiv police station on September 9 claiming that four persons attacked him on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and snatched his bag containing Rs 3 lakh that he had collected for the sale of edible oil on behalf of his company.

According to senior inspector Jairaj Ranavre of the police station, cops registered a case and began an investigation, but the complainant, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was not cooperative. He even switched off his mobile phone.

The police worked on technical inputs to track the complainant to his native place in Rajasthan and brought him to Valiv for interrogation. He then told the cops that he had made false claims to keep the money with himself. The police then arrested Mahendra, the official said.

The official said the police also arrested Mahendra’s brothers Ramlal Gurjar (28) from Dombivili on the outskirts of Mumbai and Shitanram Gurjar (38), a resident of Navi Mumbai, for being a part of the conspiracy. They also recovered the entire Rs 3 lakh, he said. PTI COR NR