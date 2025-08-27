Three brothers ‘wanted’ in double murder in Rajasthan’s Ajmer held from Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 27(PTI) Three brothers who allegedly killed two persons over business rivalry in Rajasthan last month have been arrested in Ahmedabad city, the police said on Wednesday.

The trio is accused of fatally stabbing meat shop owner Imran and his associate Shahnawaz in Ajmer city for selling mutton and chicken at lower prices, said a release by the city crime branch.

The siblings, Salman Abdulali Qureshi (29) and his brothers Allarakha (25) and Oves (20), were taken into custody the previous day and handed over to officials from Ramganj police station of Ajmer on Wednesday, said the release.

The Qureshi brothers also own meat shops in the same area, where the victims used to run their business.

A conflict arose after Imran posted low prices of chicken on a common WhatsApp group of the 'Qureshi Jamat', the release said. This led to a violent clash between two groups.

The accused were allegedly trying to force Imran to increase meat prices.

Armed with knives, glass bottles and baseball bats, a group of 50 persons on July 15 stormed Imran's shop on Beawar Road in the Ramganj area and allegedly killed the duo.

While several of those allegedly involved in the double murder were apprehended by the Rajasthan police, the three brothers remained on the run.

Acting on inputs about their presence in Ahmedabad, the local crime branch launched an operation and nabbed them from their hideout, added the release. PTI PJT NR