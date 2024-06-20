Three brown sugar 'dealers' arrested in J'khand's Gumla

Gumla, Jun 20 (PTI) Three persons allegedly involved in illegal trade of brown sugar were arrested in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, police said on Thursday.

Police also seized 3.80 gm of brown sugar from the house of one of the dealers, an officer said.

Gumla sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Suresh Prasad Yadav said that based on a tip-off, they raided the house of one of the dealers on Wednesday and arrested three persons from the house and recovered 3.80 gm of brown sugar.

Those who were arrested were identified as Amit Kumar Sahu (21), Rahul Kumar Sahu (24) and Amit Gope (21), he said. PTI SAN SAN RG