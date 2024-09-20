Three BSF trainees injured during practice in Pokhran field firing range

Jaisalmer, Sep 20 (PTI) Three Border Security Force (BSF) trainees were injured in an accidental mortar bomb blast in Pokhran field firing range during a practice session on Friday, sources said.

All three injured jawans were immediately admitted to the hospital in Pokharan in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

The hospital administration said the injured jawans are under treatment and their condition is being monitored.

According to BSF sources, all three jawans were trainees and the accident happened during a regular practice session.

BSF officials have ordered an investigation into the matter to know the reason behind the incident. PTI COR AG SKY SKY