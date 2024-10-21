Three buffaloes die of electrocution in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 21 (PTI) Three buffaloes were electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire while grazing in a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a civic official said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Haloli village in Palghar taluka on Sunday, district disaster management official Vivekanand Kadam said.

The buffaloes died on the spot, and the farmer suffered a loss of around Rs 2 lakh, it was stated.

Several electricity poles and wires were damaged due to heavy rains in the district, said an official from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

"We are aware of the damage caused by heavy rains and are working on repairing damaged poles and wires in affected areas," he said. PTI COR ARU