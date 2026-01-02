Three burglars held in Delhi for stealing jeans cloth worth lakhs

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Three suspected men were arrested for stealing jeans cloth worth lakhs from a shop in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, an official said on Friday.

A 41-year-old shop owner had reported the theft of 22 bundles of jeans cloth from his shop on New Rohtak Road during a night burglary on December 24. Police have so far recovered 10 bundles of cloth from the accused worth Rs 7 lakh.

"CCTV footage from areas around the crime scene was analysed, which led to the identification of a vehicle used to transport the stolen goods," a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, officers tracked a vehicle that eventually led them to Naresh (45), who was apprehended on December 28.

Naresh allegedly confessed to his involvement during interrogation and named his associates, Iqbal, Ashraf, and Haneef.

"Naresh revealed that the stolen cloth rolls were relocated to a godown in Seelampur, from where part of the consignment was sold to Umar Khan. Khan was later traced and questioned, and based on his disclosure, police recovered 10 rolls of jeans cloth from Khayala Industrial Area," the officer added.

On December 30, further raids led to the arrest of Haneef (41) from Seelampur. He also allegedly confessed to his role in the crime, corroborating the statement of the other accused.

All three arrested individuals are habitual offenders with prior criminal records, including cases of burglary, theft, and other serious offences.

Efforts are still underway to arrest the remaining accused and recover the rest of the stolen property, police added. PTI BM SMV SKY SKY