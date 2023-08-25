Three canine members of Goa airport's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad retire, get felicitated

Panaji, Aug 25 (PTI) “Born as dog, retired as soldiers,” the Dabolim Airport authority in Goa posted on social media on Friday as three dogs who served its Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad for ten years retired from service.

`Takshak', `S Hero' and `Tiger' contributed immensely towards secure air travel of passengers, it said in the post, accompanied by pictures of the three "soldiers".

“In the felicitation ceremony held today, they were handed over to the pet lovers who have shown interest in adopting them,” the airport said. PTI RPS KRK