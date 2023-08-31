Three cars of Metro train arrive in Indore, trial run in September

Indore, Aug 31 (PTI) Three cars of Indore Metro arrived here on Thursday and the first trial run will be conducted in September, officials said.

"Congratulations Indore. One more feat has been achieved to chug off the metro train dream. The first rolling stock has arrived at Gandhi Nagar depot. The trial run of the Metro train is proposed in September,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on X.

The Metro is estimated to cost Rs 7,500 crore.

The Metro cars arrived by road from Savli near Vadodara, said an official of the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRC).

Shankar Lalwani, the BJP MP from Indore, broke a coconut as per the tradition at the railroad depot where the cars were unloaded.

Trial runs will be carried out along a 5.9-kilometer route with five stations, officials said. The total length of the Metro route is 31.5 km.

The foundation stone of the project was laid in September 2019. PTI LAL KRK