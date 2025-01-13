Three cases booked against BRS MLA after heated argument at Telangana district meeting

Karimnagar (Telangana), Jan 13 (PTI) Three cases were booked against BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy a day after a heated argument broke out between him and Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar at a district review committee meeting in Karimnagar, police said on Monday.

Kaushik Reddy and Sanjay Kumar engaged in a war of words after the former questioned the latter about his party affiliation.

Sanjay Kumar, who had joined the ruling Congress from Bharat Rashtra Samithi in June 2024, lodged a complaint against Kaushik Reddy with Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar on Monday.

In the complaint, Sanjay Kumar alleged that the BRS legislator from the Huzurabad constituency abused him during the review committee meeting in Karimnagar on Sunday.

He further claimed that Kaushik Reddy obstructed him from representing public issues. He requested the Speaker to take appropriate action against Kaushik Reddy.

Sanjay said that the Speaker assured him that action would be taken once a report was submitted.

Three cases were registered against Kaushik Reddy, including one based on a complaint lodged by the PA of the Jagtial MLA, accusing him of creating a "commotion" and causing a nuisance at the meeting, police said.

A case was also registered against Kaushik Reddy following a complaint from the Karimnagar Revenue Divisional Officer.

Additionally, Karimnagar District Library Chairman Sattu Mallesham filed a complaint alleging that Kaushik Reddy abused him during the meeting.

Based on these complaints, the police registered three cases under relevant sections of the BNS against the BRS legislator. Investigation is on on. PTI CORR VVK SSK VVK SSK ADB