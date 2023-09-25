Three cattle smugglers arrested in UP

Meerut (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) Three suspected cattle smugglers were on Monday arrested after an encounter with police here, a senior officer said.

In the exchange of fire, two of the suspected smugglers sustained bullet injuries.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rohit Singh Sajwan said that on a tip off that some persons were going to slaughter cows, a police team reached a forest area between village Ruhasa and Chakbandi.

The suspected smugglers opened fire leading to retaliatory action from the police, Sajwan said.

The arrested people have been identified as Junaid, Javed alias Chavanni and Shahvaz.

Illegal arms have also been recovered from the cattle smugglers, the SSP said.

An FIR has been registered against them at Daurala police station under relevant sections of the IPC. PTI CORR ABN ABN DV DV