Three chain-snatchers nabbed in Nanded; valuables worth Rs 3.08 lakh recovered

Nanded (Maharashtra), Nov 11 (PTI) Police have arrested three men allegedly involved in several incidents of chain-snatching and robbery in the district and recovered valuables worth Rs 3,08,000, an official said.

The accused were identified as Shaikh Sohaib alias Sahil Shaikh Rahim (23), a mechanic and resident of Mehbubnagar; Shaikh Salim alias Salim Kutta Shaikh Rajjak (24), resident of Farukhnagar, and Shaikh Ejaj Shaikh Hamid (23, mechanic, resident of Nanded.

Acting on the tip-off that three suspicious men were trying to sell stolen gold jewellery near Matapakkour Gurdwara, a police team apprehended them.

During a search, the police recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 1,45,000, Rs 13,000 in cash and a motorcycle valued at Rs 1,50,000.

The accused confessed to their involvement in multiple snatching and robbery cases committed over the past few months in Hadgaon, Gokulnagar, and near Maltakdi Bridge in Nanded city using the seized motorcycle. PTI COR KRK