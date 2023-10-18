Three chargesheeted for Rs 22 lakh fraud in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 18 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet here against three persons for duping investors of over Rs 22 lakhs after inducing them to invest in a Jaipur-based private company in 2019, an official said.

The 940-page chargesheet was filed in the court of law against Ashok Shukla of Uttar Pradesh, Sunil Vyas (expired) of Rajasthan and Pankaj Sharma of Samba district in a case registered in 2019 at Crime branch Jammu, a spokesperson of the agency said.

He said the case owes its origin to a written complaint lodged by Sanjeev Singh of Samba and others, claiming that Shukla along with Vyas who was the proprietor of Nexus Realcon (P) Ltd cheated them of their hard-earned money on the pretext of multiple returns of their investment on maturity.

However, they were shocked to know later that the firm was closed and they have lost their investment, the spokesperson said.

On receipt of the complaint, he said a preliminary verification was initiated and the allegations were prima facie established and subsequently, the instant case was registered for in-depth investigation.

The spokesperson said during the investigation, oral, documentary and circumstantial evidence was gathered and it was found that the accused persons along with Pankaj Sharma had entered into criminal conspiracy, allured and duped investors. PTI TAS NB