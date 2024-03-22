Three charred bodies found in a burnt car on lake bed in Karnataka

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Mar 22 (PTI) Three charred bodies were found in a burnt car on a lake bed on the outskirts of this district headquarters town about 70 km from Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder and said that investigations are in full swing.

According to police, the burnt car with charred bodies beyond recognition was found on the lake bed of Kuchchangi lake here today.

“We don't know how the incident happened. Our investigations are on. It could be murder. Two bodies were in the boot space and the third body was in the second row. The incident may have happened in the midnight. It came to our notice only today afternoon,” Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok K V told PTI. PTI GMS RS GMS SDP