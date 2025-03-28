Three Chhattisgarh government employees held in separate bribery cases

Raipur, Mar 28 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested three government employees, including a tribal department inspector, for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes in separate incidents in Sakti and Surajpur districts in Chhattisgarh, an ACB official said.

The three were identified by the official as Sandeep Khandekar, Mogendra Pratap Singh and Brijbhan Singh.

Khandekar was posted as a division inspector at the Jaijaipur tribal department in Sakti district, while Mogendra Singh was a village revenue officer (patwari) in Govindpur (Surajpur). Brijbhan Singh was a clerk in Pratappur tehsil office in Surajpur district, he added.

All three were trapped in separate incidents of bribery after complaints were received against them, according to the ACB official.

Khandekar sought Rs 1 lakh to reinstate a daily wage employee, while Mogendra Singh demanded Rs 15,000 from a person to examine a land site and mark its boundaries. Brijbhan Singh demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant for claiming compensation for a family member who died in human-elephant conflict, the official added.

ACB sleuths caught Khandekar while he was accepting Rs 50,000 as first instalment, while Brijbhan Singh was trapped when he was receiving Rs 10,000 as initial payment, he said.

Mogendra Singh was apprehended by the sleuths when he was accepting Rs 15,000 as bribe money from the complainant, according to the ACB official.

The trio was arrested and booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, he added.