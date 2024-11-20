Three Chhattisgarh govt officials held for accepting bribes

Raipur, Nov 20 (PTI) A joint director and two other officials of the Chhattisgarh government were arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting bribes on Wednesday, officials said.

They were held by ACB teams from Raipur and Korba, the ACB stated.

The bribes amounted to more than Rs 1 lakh.

Dev Kumar Singh, posted as joint director in the fisheries department, had demanded Rs 2 lakh for processing pending department work from a sub-engineer posted at the office of assistant director, fisheries department, in Janjgir-Champa district, it said.

Singh was apprehended while accepting Rs 1 lakh at his office in Indravati Bhavan, Nava Raipur, the ACB stated.

Revenue Inspector Ashwini Rathore and Patwari Dhirendra Lata from Korba district had demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a man for carrying out land demarcation work, it said.

Rathore had allegedly asked the complainant to hand over the bribe amount to Lata, the ACB added.

The duo agreed to bring down the bribery demand to Rs 13,000. They had already received Rs 5,000 from the complainant. They were held while accepting the rest of the amount on Wednesday, it said.

All three officials were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, the ACB stated. PTI TKP NSK