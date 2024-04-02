Three child marriages foiled; girls rescued

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 2 (PTI) The district administration of Nanded in Maharashtra foiled child marriages and rescued three girls at different places in a single day on Tuesday, an official said.

These marriages were foiled by the officials of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, he said.

The administration had received information that child marriages were going to be conducted at Mukhed and Kandhar talukas in the district. Accordingly, the teams of the district administration and the WCD department went to these places and rescued the girls by stopping their marriages, an official release said. PTI AW NP