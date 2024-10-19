Three children among five killed in lightning strike in Gujarat

Amreli, Oct 19 (PTI) Five persons including three children were killed in a lightning strike in Gujarat's Amreli district on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 6 pm at Ambardi village, said an official of Damnagar police station.

A few farm labourers and their children were on their way home when lightning struck them, he said.

The victims were taken to hospital where they were declared dead.

The region witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms during the day.

The deceased were identified as Bhartiben Santhalia (35), Shilpa Santhalia (18), Rupali Vanodia (8), Riddhi (5) and Radhe (5). PTI COR KA KRK