Three children among four killed in lightning strike in J'khand

Jamtara (Jharkhand), Oct 1 (PTI) Four people, including three children, were killed in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in a village in Narayanpur police station area, around 210 km from the state capital, in the evening.

"A 40-year-old woman and three children aged between one-and-a-half years and seven years were killed in the lightning strike," Narayanpur police station in-charge Dilip Kumar told PTI.

He said more details on the incident are awaited. PTI SAN SAN ACD