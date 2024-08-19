Three children die after eating adulterated food in Andhra, CM orders enquiry

Amaravati, Aug 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday ordered a high-level enquiry into the death of three children at an orphanage in Anakapalli district, and also extended an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to their nearest kin or guardians.

Three children who ate adulterated food two days ago succumbed to health complications in the wee hours of Monday and other affected children are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Though initially an official statement said four children died due to the food poisoning incident at the orphanage at Kailasapattanam village in Kotauratla mandal, the latest statement revised it down to three deaths.

"Naidu ordered a high-level enquiry into the death of three children due to adulterated food consumption. He declared an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the victims nearest kin or guardians," said the release, adding that a few more children are undergoing treatment.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, the CM sought more details from Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh and directed him to ensure better treatment to the affected children.

Lokesh said three deceased children were identified as Joshua, Bhavani and Shradda.

He spoke to Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and also with the collectors of Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju district collectors about the incident.

"I have directed officials to extend better treatment to 17 students who are undergoing treatment at Anakapalli area hospital. The government will stand by the families of the deceased children," he said in a post on 'X'.

The CM directed officials to take stringent action against the people responsible for this incident.

Anakapalli district superintendent of police (SP) M Deepika Patil on Monday said alleged negligent attitude towards ailing children led to the death of three minor students at Kailasapattanam due to food poisoning.

Patil said the children died at their respective homes in the wee hours of Monday after allegedly consuming adulterated food donated to their ‘hostel’, which was consumed as dinner on Saturday.

Earlier, the sources said those dead were orphaned children and later clarified that they had families.

"After that dinner they started falling sick," Patil told PTI, adding that the pastor, Kiran Kumar, running the ‘hostel’ did not bother to inform the local officials but sent them home.

Observing that the children were not orphans, the SP noted that they all had families and were entrusted to Kumar’s care, who runs a local church and a ‘hostel’ set up for them.

He would send the children to local schools where the mid-day meals would take care of their lunch, while breakfast and dinner needs would be met through donations, she said.

Police suspect that some leftover food donated to the ‘hostel’ from a local death ceremony had led to severe vomiting, loose motions and dehydration and ultimately three deaths.

Out of 86 children, 30 are undergoing treatment, one is in a critical condition while the rest are doing well, said Patil, noting that all the children were traced and medically examined by the district authorities.