Three children die as wall of house collapses in UP village

Rampur (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) Three children died and two were injured when a wall of a dilapidated house collapsed on them in a village here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Sankara village under the Bhat police station area, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said, "A wall of Ale Hasan's house, which was in a dilapidated condition, collapsed on five children who were playing nearby." The villagers managed to rescue two children, Shariq and Kumari Anam, but three of them, Albaksh (3), Inayat (5) and Alim (8), died, he said.

The injured children have been admitted to the district hospital and their condition is said to be critical, Singh said.

Police and administrative officials reached the village following the incident and assured the family members of the deceased children of all possible help.