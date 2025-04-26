Three children drown in dam

Satna (MP), Apr 26 (PTI) Three boys drowned in Amua dam while bathing in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred when Abhijeet Rawat (8), Abhi Rawat (7), and Prince Rawat (9) went into deep waters in the afternoon.

A police official said people present at the spot in Kandela village, around 60 km from the Satna district headquarters, raised an alarm following which locals rushed to the site.

"By the time, villagers pulled out the children from the water, they had died," said Dharkundi police station in-charge Shailendra Patel.

Majhgawan Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sumesh Dwivedi disbursed financial help to the families of the deceased. PTI COR LAL NSK