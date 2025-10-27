Three children drown in Jharkhand's Hazaribag, Garhwa

Ranchi, Oct 27 (PTI) Three children, including two girls, drowned while bathing in Jharkhand's Hazaribag and Garhwa districts, police said on Monday.

Two girls drowned in a pond during Chhath Puja in Hazaribag, while a boy died the same way while bathing in Garhwa on Monday.

The toll due to drowning rose to nine in several incidents in the state since Sunday.

Gungun Kumari (11) and Rupa Tiwari (12) drowned during the Chhath puja in Bela village in Keredari police station area of Hazaribag on Sunday evening, police said.

The bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination.

In Garhwa, 3-year-old Rahul Kumar drowned in the Danro river under Sadar police station limits while taking a bath on Monday afternoon, police said.

Sadar police station in-charge Sunil Tiwari said that Kumar went into deep water while taking bath in the river and drowned.

Locals brought him out of the water and took him to the Sadar hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Three children drowned in a pond in Simdega, and three others died the same way in Palamau district on Sunday evening. PTI SAN SOM NN