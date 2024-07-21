Three children drown in open well

Raisen (MP), Jul 21 (PTI) Three children, including two brothers, drowned in an open well sans a protective wall while taking a bath in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Belana village, some 60 km from the Raisen district headquarters, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Alok Shrivastava said.

The deceased are identified as Sohel (7), his brother Sumit (8), and one Uma (10), he said, adding that the well was dug recently and it didn't have a parapet.

The deceased belonged to the same family, he added.

Another girl, who was accompanying the three children, informed their family members about the incident, the SDOP said.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. PTI COR ADU NSK