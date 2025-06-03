Brother-sister duo, cousin perish in farm pond accident

Jalna: Three children, including a brother-sister duo and their cousin, drowned in a farm pond in Jalna district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased are identified as Deepali Joshi, her brother Rohan (both aged 9) and their cousin Yash Joshi (14).

They had left their home on Monday morning to visit Lord Mahadev temple but didn't return by evening, prompting a search by their family members and police.

"Their bodies were found floating in a farm pond near Warud village in Jafrabad tehsil on Tuesday morning," an official said.

Preliminary information suggests that the children may have entered the pond to swim and tragically drowned in the deep water.

Yash Joshi, the eldest of the three, was studying in Khamgaon and had come to Warud to spend his school holidays.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.