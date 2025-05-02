Three children drown in pond in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 2 (PTI) Three children, including two siblings, who went swimming drowned in a pond in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Peddakothapally village on Thursday evening, they said.

The deceased were identified as a 13-year-old boy and his 10-year-old sister, and another seven-year-old boy.

A police official at Peddakothapally police station said six children went near the pond while playing near their homes.

They entered the pond to swim and three of them fell into a pit in the water body even as three others came out and called for help from some shepherds, but by the time they reached the pond, the three children had drowned, police said.

The bodies were retrieved and handed over to their family members after post-mortem on Friday, they said.

