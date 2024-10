Mirzapur (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Three children drowned while they were bathing in a pond in a village here on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in Yadav Basti village, Duhauwa under the Vindhyachal police station area.

The three children, aged 12, 10 and 7, had gone to take a bath in the pond when they drowned. All of them were from the Harrai area, said Mirzapur Superintendent of Police Abhinandan.

Further details are awaited.