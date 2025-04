Mandya (Karnataka), Apr 8 (PTI) Three children of a family, including a girl, drowned in the Visvesvaraya canal in Mysuru, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday evening.

The victims had reportedly gone to the canal to play.

It is feared that one of the children accidentally fell into the canal, and the other two drowned while trying to rescue him.

Family sources said that the girl had written her SSLC exam this year.