Three children drown in water-filled pit in Gujarat's Morbi

Morbi, Sep 26 (PTI) Three children including two siblings drowned in a water-filled pit near a factory in Morbi district of Gujarat on Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place near Paneli Road, said a Morbi taluka police station official.

Kuldeep (6), his sister Khushbu (4) and their friend Pratigya (5) were playing near the pit when the tragedy occurred around 3 pm. Local residents rushed them to the nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the official said.

Further probe was on, he said. PTI COR KA KRK