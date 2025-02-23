Three children found dead inside well in Bihar's Samastipur

Samastipur (Bihar), Feb 23 (PTI) The bodies of three children of a family, who had reportedly gone missing, were recovered from a well in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Tarun Kumar (6), Tanya Kumari (4.5) and Tanishq (2.5), children of Chandan Mahattha, a resident of Chakmehshi.

“Mahattha had lodged a missing complaint of his three kids on Saturday. The local police formed a team and launched a search operation to find the children. The bodies were later recovered from a well close to their house,” a police statement said.

The children were likely thrown into the well by somebody. Prima facie, family dispute appears to be the reason behind this, it said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI PKD RBT