Three children found dead under suspicious circumstances, mother hospitalised

Hyderabad, Mar 28 (PTI) Three children were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home in neighbouring Sangareddy district on Friday and their mother has been hospitalised, police said.

The three children, aged eight to 12 years, were found dead in their sleep. Their 35-year-old mother was admitted to a hospital by her husband and neighbors around 2 AM after she complained of stomach pain.

The family had consumed curd rice on Thursday night, police said.

Asked on reports that the children were poisoned to death, police said the cause of the death is under investigation and it will be known after post-mortem.

"All angles are being probed. We will go by scientific and post-mortem examination reports. Right now it is not clear whether they were poisoned or if it is a case of food poisoning," a senior police official told PTI. He said the clues team is collecting evidences.

A case was registered and further investigation is on.