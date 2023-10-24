Three children from Karnataka knocked down by train

Chennai, Oct 24 (PTI) Three children, including two brothers, all said to be differently-abled were run over by a suburban train near Urapakkam on the city's outskirts on Tuesday, police said.

The three aged between 11 and 15, were from Karnataka. They were run over by the train while crossing the track, police said.

"Of the three, the two brothers were deaf and dumb while the third one could not speak," a police officer said. Their parents were daily wage earners in Chennai.

The railway police have registered a case. PTI JSP SS