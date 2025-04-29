Three children, including siblings, drown in pond in Kerala's Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Apr 29 (PTI) Three children, including two siblings, drowned in a village pond in this district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident was reported from a village under the jurisdiction of the Kalladikode police station at around 5 pm.

The children -- two brothers and a girl who was their relative -- died when they went to the pond, allegedly without informing their parents, they said.

They were all under 10 years of age.

The bodies of the children have been shifted to the district hospital in Palakkad, they added.

According to reports, on Tuesday afternoon, the children, who had gone out to play from home, went missing.

During the subsequent search operation, the children were found in a pond. Two children were initially pulled out.

Later, the third child was also brought to the shore. PTI TGB TGB ROH