Three children killed as truck drives into roadside hut in UP

Ghazipur (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) Three girls were crushed to death and their mother was seriously injured when a truck ploughed into their roadside hut here while they were fast asleep, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Friday in front of the Kamakhya Dham temple in the Gahmar police station area, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ashish Nath Singh said the truck, which was going towards Bara from Ghazipur, drove into the hut where Santara Devi and her daughters Sapna Kumari (9), Kabootri (7) and Jwala (4) were sleeping.

While the children were crushed under the truck, Santara was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, the SHO said.

The truck has been seized and efforts are being made to nab the driver, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV