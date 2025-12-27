Three children stuck in stone factory sludge rescued in Kota

Kota, Dec 27 (PTI) Three children were rescued safely after they got stuck in the sludge of a stone factory here on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in the dumping yard of the stone factory in the Amarpura industrial area under the Suket area, they said.

The labourers, however, managed to rescue the three children, around 7-11 years of age, after over an hour, as their screams for help were initially unheard in the clanking of factories, SHO at Suket police station, Mahaveer Bhargav said.