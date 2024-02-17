Three class 12 students disqualified for carrying mobile phones to exam hall

Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) Three students were disqualified for the entire exam for bringing smartphones into the examination hall on the first day of the class 12 board exams on Friday.

Advertisment

An estimated 7,89,867 students appeared for the exam conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) in 2,341 centres across the state.

"The three candidates belonging to two schools in South 24 Parganas and one in Paschim Bardhaman districts were found in possession of mobile phones by invigilators before the exams commenced at around 9:45 am," council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI.

Bringing mobiles and other electronic devices to exam halls in Bengal is prohibited, he added.

To address concerns about question paper leaks, the council has introduced a unique serial number for each question paper as a security measure. PTI SUS MNB