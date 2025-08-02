Three Class 12 students drown at waterfall in MP

Narsinghpur (MP), Aug 2 (PTI) Three students of Class 12 drowned at a waterfall that they visited after their college hours in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, they said.

The bodies of Tarun Sharma, Akshat Soni (both 17) and Ashwin Jat (18) were fished out from the Bildha waterfall, located around 45 km from the district headquarters, Suatala police station house officer (SHO) B L Tyagi told PTI over phone.

The trio had gone to the waterfall instead of returning home from their college, he added.

Their bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said.

"The rescue operation ended a little after Friday midnight," he said, adding that a case was registered and investigation was on. PTI LAL NP