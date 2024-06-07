Three coaches of goods train derail near Faridabad railway station

Faridabad, Jun 7 (PTI) Three coaches of a goods train, loaded with coal, derailed near the Old Faridabad Railway station on Friday morning, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, they said.

According to a railway officer, the incident occurred around 5:35 am, when three coaches 16, 17 and 18 of a goods train derailed at Old Faridabad railway station. Two of these coaches were badly damaged. The loco pilot informed the railway officials about the accident.

The goods train carrying coal was going towards Agra from Delhi, he added.

A senior railway official said that the line was evacuated at around 3.55 pm, but due to maintenance, operations could not be resumed. The causes of the accident are being investigated.

During the maintenance, the trains were re-routed towards the main and third lines. While the coaches were removed from the tracks, the operation had not begun yet, the official said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway, a senior railway official said. PTI COR HIG HIG