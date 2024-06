Hyderabad, Jun 13 (PTI) Three people were killed when the compound wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Mancherial district of Telangana on Thursday, police said.

The compound wall suddenly collapsed due to loose soil and four workers got trapped under the debris, they said.

While one worker was pulled out alive three others died, they added.

A case was registered and investigation is on.