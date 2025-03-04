Three constructions workers booked for killing colleague

Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) Police have registered a case of murder against three construction workers for allegedly killing their colleague in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.

The body of the victim, Sagar Suresh Gothade, was found by a villager on Monday morning, they said.

As per the complaint lodged by a resident of Khadavli village, the four workers had been residing at his tin-shed as tenants for over a fortnight. They hailed from Nashik and were employed for construction of a wall on the Samruddhi Highway.

"On Monday morning, when the house owner noticed the body of Gothade in a pool of blood in a nearby field. The victim had suffered multiple stab wounds to his head. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, a police official said.

The police later registered a case of murder against the trio - Vishal, Badri and Ganesh - and a search was underway to trace them, he said, adding that the motive behind the crime was not yet clear. PTI COR NP