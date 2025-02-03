Three cops among 7 held for robbing Rs 5 lakh under pretext of converting dollars to rupees

Dehradun, Feb 3 (PTI) A man who had agreed to convert US dollars to rupees was allegedly thrashed and robbed of Rs 5 lakh by seven persons, including three cops, a senior police official said here on Monday.

Three Dehradun-based policemen and four others have been arrested, he said.

The complainant, Yashpal Singh Aswal from Rishikesh, said the robbery happened when he met the accused in the Premnagar area in Dehradun on Friday for the exchange of money.

Aswal said in his complaint filed on Sunday that he met one Kundan Negi from Chamoli who said that he knew some people from Mori in Uttarkashi who wanted to convert USD 20,000 into Indian Rupees, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said.

The complainant said a deal was fixed between him and Negi for nearly Rs 8 lakh. On January 31, he reached near Balaji temple in Jhajra with Rs 7.5 lakh to find four people besides Negi waiting.

While they were discussing the deal, two more men, claiming to be policemen -- one of them in uniform, the other in plain clothes -- appeared. Aswal alleged that they threatened him, snatched his bag full of money and returned Rs 2.5 lakh from it. They also beat him and abused him and later drove him away from there, Aswal said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered, a police team was constituted and an investigation was started, the SSP said.

The team gathered information through CCTV cameras and surveillance around the crime scene and arrested seven accused, including three policemen alleged to be involved in the crime.

He said Rs 2,30,000 and USD 500 have been recovered from the possession of the accused. During interrogation, two other accused involved have also been identified and efforts are being made to arrest them, the SSP said.

Iqrar (43), posted in Premnagar police station in Dehradun; Abdul Rehman (34) and Salam (32) posted in India Reserve Battalion (IRB) in Jhajra of Premnagar area have been arrested.

Rajkumar (35), Rajesh Rawat (40), Kundan Singh Negi (45) and Rajesh Kumar Chauhan (59), a Shimla resident were also arrested, SSP Singh said.