Three cops injured as vehicle turns turtle on Jammu-Srinagar NH in Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, May 9 (PTI) Three policemen were injured when a vehicle, part of the escort of a High Court judge, skidded off the road and turned turtle on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

The accident took place in the Wagan-Nachilana area when a Gypsy escorting the judge's vehicle overturned due to slippery conditions, they said.

The officials said that the injured cops were shifted to Banihal's Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.

All of them are reported to be stable, they added. PTI Corr/AB AS AS