Three cops injured in stone-pelting during arrest in Muzaffarnagar; two held

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Three police personnel, including a woman constable, were injured when family members of an accused allegedly pelted stones at the police team that had gone to arrest him in an assault case, police said on Tuesday.

Circle Officer Devvrat Bajpai said the incident occurred at Jadwad village on Monday when the police team went to arrest Omprakash, who had been absconding for a "long time".

As the team attempted to take him into custody, his wife and two daughters allegedly pelted stones, injuring Sub Inspector Dinesh Singh, Constable Manoj Kumar and woman head constable Anita.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for obstructing government work and assaulting public servants against Omprakash, his wife Babli and daughters Mansi and Bobby, the police said.

Despite resistance, police later arrested Omprakash and Mansi, the officer said.

The police said efforts are underway to arrest Babli and Bobby, who are absconding. PTI COR ABN APL RT