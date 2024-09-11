Three cops injured while rescuing 3 from mob attack in Bihar

Katihar (Bihar), Sep 11 (PTI) At least three policemen were injured when they tried to rescue three persons held by residents of a village for allegedly practising black magic in Bihar's Katihar district, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a police team reached Khairiya village under the Kodha Police Station limits to rescue the three men, he said.

"During the rescue operations, three policemen were injured. We are investigating the matter and ascertaining the identity of the accused involved in the mob attack," Katihar Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar told PTI on Wednesday.

The police managed to rescue the three persons from villagers, he said.

Explaining the incident, the SP said, "One Gopal Rishi of the neighbouring village died a few days ago. Villagers claimed that the three people had recently told him that he would die soon. Villagers on Tuesday held them on the suspicion of practising black magic. The three men were physically assaulted." During the operation, a group of villagers attacked the police personnel and damaged a police vehicle, he said.

"Three policemen sustained injuries and were immediately taken to the nearest hospital. They are now out of danger", the SP added.