Three cops suspended for trying to settle financial dispute in 'individual capacity'

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Three policemen were suspended for allegedly trying to settle a financial dispute between two persons in their "individual capacity" beyond duty hours, an official said on Friday.

He identified the three as assistant inspector Jalandhar Jadhav, constables Vishal Ashok Jadhav and Karamachandra Prabhakar Dubey, all attached to Kherwadi police station, the official added.

"Beyond duty hours, they were allegedly trying to settle a dispute between two persons in their individual capacity. After this came to light, they were placed under suspension by the additional commissioner of police," the official said. PTI ZA BNM