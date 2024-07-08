Three cousins drown in river in Rajasthan's Banswara

Jaipur, Jul 8 (PTI) Three cousins drowned in a river in Banswara district of Rajasthan while washing their hands and feet in it, police said Monday.

The three girls, all aged 10-11, had taken their goats for grazing along the banks of Anas river on Sunday, they said.

As they were washing their hands and feet in the river, they slipped into deep water and drowned, Assistant Sub-Inspector Jitendra Patidar said on Monday.

Villagers took them out of the river and sent them to a hospital where doctors declared them dead. He said that the girls have been identified as Itali (11), Sharmila (10) and Tina (10).

Police conducted the post-mortem and handed over all three bodies to the respective families.